NFF commiserates with bereaved Staff member

The Nigeria Football Federation has commiserated with its Head of Inter-Club Competitions, Mr. Danlami Alanana, who lost his father on Thursday.

Ironically, Alanana was with the NFF delegation heading to Enugu for the burial of former NFF Board Member, Hon. Chidi Ofo Okenwa, when he received the unfortunate news that his aged father had passed on. He had to change direction and head for Makurdi instead.

The NFF delegation, on its way back from Enugu on Saturday following the burial of Hon. Okenwa, headed to Makurdi to condole with the Alanana family.

The delegation was received by the deceased’s eldest son, Alhaji Bayero Alanana, and sympathized with the 87 –year old widow, Mrs Aisha Ematu Alanana and other members of the family. NFF Deputy General Secretary. Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme made a short speech of commiseration, in which he prayed that God would grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and grant those he had left behind the fortitude to bear the big loss.