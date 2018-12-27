NFF debts pile up as Workers spend Christmas in pains after being owed 5 months salaries

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is allegedly owing its workers five months salaries.

Also, the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF is said to owe Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr two months salaries.

Pinnick had boasted last week in Lagos that the NFF could beat its chest anywhere that it is 60-65% self-funded, saying that corporate Nigeria’s support for Nigerian Football had improved significantly over the years.

The NFF actually celebrated its numerous sponsors in Lagos for their morale and financial support. At the occasion were big wigs and representatives of AITEO Group, Coca-Cola, Nigerian Breweries PLC, Amstel Malta, Zenith Bank PLC, Tropical and General Investments, WAPIC Insurance PLC, Cadbury Nigeria PLC, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, FrieslandCampina WAMCO and Simba Group (TVS: Official Motorycle and Tricycle Partner of the Super Eagles, among others.

However, despite the ‘financial support’ from the companies, the NFF is said to be indebted to its workers and handlers of the senior national team.The Franco-German coach is allegedly facing financial stress due to unpaid bonuses and salaries by his employer (the NFF).

The development came, just as the Secretary General of the body, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed to The Guardian that he is being owed five months salary.A source hinted that Rohr had been keeping quiet over the ‘unpaid’ salary and bonuses because he does not want any confrontation with his employers that could become a subject of debate in the media.

According to the source, Rohr is yet to get his bonuses for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification and his salary for two months.“It’s evident that Gernot Rohr is not happy that the NFF has not paid his 2018 World Cup qualification bonus over a year after qualifying the Eagles for the competition in Russia,” the source stated.

The source added that virtually everybody involved in the Super Eagles’ qualification for the World Cup (assistant coaches and backroom staff), have been paid.It was alleged that the contractual agreement signed between Rohr and the NFF is gradually being breached by the Pinnick-led NFF for ‘failing’ to pay the coach’s October and November salaries.

When contacted, NFF General Secretary, Sanusi said: “Did he (Gernot Rohr) complain to anybody that he has not been paid his salary?“How many media houses have paid their journalists and other staffers in their organisations since seven months ago? Gernot Rohr is paid his salary or not, should not be a public issue. Everybody, including Rohr has been paid his or her World Cup bonuses. The Super Eagles Team Secretary can confirm that no one is still being owed any bonus.”

Continuing, Sanusi roared; “I am being owed five months salaries, and nobody cares about my survival. Yes. I’ve not been paid my salary since five months now,”A visit to the NFF Secretariat reveals outright rejection and poverty amongst the staff.

