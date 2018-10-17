NFF drags training camp to Epe as Dennerby calls up 45 ahead AWC

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has invited a total of 29 home –based and 19 overseas –based professionals for the first phase of camping of the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, ahead of next month’s 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Ghana.

On the list of players who are expected to resume camp at the Jubilee Chalets, Epe, Lagos State on Thursday, 18th October are reigning African Woman Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, ace forward Desire Oparanozie, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and defender Glory Ogbonna.

There are also goalkeepers Alaba Jonathan and Tochukwu Oluehi, defenders Joy Jegede and Onome Ebi, midfielders Halimat Ayinde and Osarenoma Igbinovia and forwards Francisca Ordega and Anam Imo.

Cup holders and winners of eight out of the 10 editions of the championship staged so far, the Super Falcons qualified to defend their title in Ghana after spanking their Gambian counterparts home and away in their only qualification fixture.

All the players have been asked to report at the Jubilee Chalets, Chalet Road, off Obafemi Awolowo Road, Epe Town on Thursday.

The Falcons defeated hosts Cameroon 1-0 in the final of the last edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations in December 2016.

The 11th Women Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in the Ghanaian cities of Accra and Cape Coast cities, 17th November – 1st December 2018. The Draw for the eight –nation championship has been scheduled for Sunday, 21st October.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Alaba Jonathan (Bayelsa Queens); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels); Onyinyechukwu Okeke (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Joy Jegede (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC, Cyprus); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons); Faith Michael (Pitea IF, Sweden); Onome Ebi (Henan Huisanhang, China); Juliet Lorliam (Nasarawa Amazons); Osinachi Ohale (Vaxjo DFF, Sweden); Josephine Chukwunonye (Asarum AIF, Sweden)

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ucheibe (Nasarawa Amazons); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Pelican Stars); Peace Efih (Edo Queens); Bashirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Patience Agbokade (Sunshine Queens); Mary Anjor (Osun Babes); Ngozi Okobi (Eskiltuna UTD, Sweden); Rita Chikwelu (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden); Christy Adule (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan); Halimat Ayinde (Asarum AIF, Sweden); Ogonna Chukwudi (Krstianstand DFF, Sweden)

Forwards: Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo Queens); Anam Imo (Nasarawa Amazons); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Chioma Wogu (Rivers Angels); Rasheedat Ajibade (FC Robo Queens); Asisat Oshoala (Dalian Quanjian, China); Francisca Ordega (Washington Spirit, USA); Desire Oparanozie (En Avant Guingamp, France); Chinaza Uchendu (SC Braga, Portugal); Ebere Orji (Mallbackens Lysvik, Sweden); Esther Sunday (Konak Belediyespor); Uchechi Sunday; Courtney Dike (Oklahoma City, USA); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Biik Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)

