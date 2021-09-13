NFF has cleared Super Eagles bonuses – Pinnick

The Super Eagles can now fully concentrate on the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month and next year AFCON in Cameroun as the row over match bonuses and allowances is gradually been settled if the claim of the NFF President Amaju Pinnick will not be disputed by any of the player again.

Speaking in Lagos Monday afternoon, Pinnick stated that the Federation have cleared the outstanding match bonuses of the Super Eagles.

While speaking with some cross section of journalist at the Eko Hotel after sealing a mega partnership deal with the country leading Lotto company, Baba Ijebu Lotto in Lagos.

Pinnick said “for the players, i can tell you as of today,(Monday) we have paid their last two bonuses and we don’t seem to be owing any more. And we are happy with that”, he said

Recently, there had been controversy over outstanding bonuses and allowances forcing Leon Balogun to speak out and lambast the NFF chiefs which did not go down well with the top officials

The FIFA executive member also stated the Federation will also pay the bonuses of the coaches by Tuesday.

“Then with the coaches, I am also interfacing with our sponsors and I can tell by today or tomorrow, we will also clear them because we want everybody to be happy at this period, we cannot have any form of animosity whether internally or externally on the part of our team. Pinnick stated

“We want them to have the right mental capacity and the right mind set in going towards these games because it is very important to Nigeria at this critical time. He posited

The Super Eagles are topping World Cup qualifier table with six points after beating Liberia and Cape Verde in Lagos and Mindelo respectively.

