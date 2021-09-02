NFF hooks MTN as Official Communications Partner





Nigeria’s football firmament was emblazoned in all-yellow on Thursday as the Nigeria Football Federation and MTN Communications signed a partnership agreement that made the telecommunications company the “Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and other National Teams.”



At an event attended by, among other eminent dignitaries the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare in Lagos, both parties inked an agreement that is worth N500 million-a-year with several other opportunities and possibilities in the mix as the contract runs.



“This is something I will call a marriage of the king of telecom and the king of sports. MTN is the king of telecom and Football is the king of sports, as is well –established. This event today is in sync with the thinking and desire of the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for our sports federations – which is for them to be self –funding. I appreciate MTN for taking this step and I encourage other corporate bodies to come and partner with our sports federations. Government alone cannot do it all.”



President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick lauded MTN for its patience, doggedness and forthrightness along the line while the partnership was being processed, and said he was overwhelmed with joy that the day has finally come to consummate a relationship that he had dreamt so much about over the years.

