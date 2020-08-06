NFF ignores Ubah, inaugurates caretaker committee For Anambra FA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, inaugurated a six-man Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA) in the next three months.

The event came three days after purported inauguration of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who was reportedly reelected to lead the FA for another three years.

The Chairman of Chairmen and member of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board, Mr Ibrahim Gusau, who performed the inauguration in Awka, on behalf of President of NFF, Amaju Pinnick, said the committee was duly constituted since tenure of Ubah elapsed on August 2. and the electoral committee could not conduct election due to the state COVID-19 protocol.

According to Gusau, the committee headed by Mr Emeka Okeke of Aspire FC as Chairman, and Mr Victor Nwangwu as Vice Chairman, were to adopt and work with the existing Jude Anyadufu-led electoral committee as it was still valid to conduct a conclusive election.

Responding, the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mr Emeka Okeke, promised to run an open door policy with a clear vision to deliver on his mandate within the stipulated period.

