NFF leadership: Pinnick yields to pressure, drops third term agenda

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Melvin Pinnick has finally yielded to public pressure on his third term bid.

According to reports, Pinnick who severally accused of running Nigeria’s football with mostly his personal agenda, said he would longer run for the presidency of the nation’s soccer governing board when his tenure expires in September.

The embattled FIFA Council member who spoke on a television programme claimed his decision was borne out of family pressure.

“…I’m eligible to run based on the NFF status. Do I want to run ?, It’s a no no, my family is very key to me , they said it’s taking a toll on me and the family. They believed that I’ve done my best and it’s time to move on . It’s a regrettable decision, but it’s the best,” he said.

Fans and other stakeholders had called for the resignation of the NFF board after Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.