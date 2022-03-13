NFF may announce Ugbade as Golden Eaglets gaffer

After many years as an assistant coach, Nduka Ugbade is now the favourite to take charge of the Golden Eaglets as he has received the approval of top officials.

A top source informed SCORENigeria: “Ugbade is in line to be named the new coach of the Golden Eaglets.

“His shortcoming has always been not getting the backing of the big bosses, but he now has it.”

Official announcement is expected soon as both the Eaglets and Flying Eagles are set to open training camp next month.

Ugbade has for many years been the loyal deputy to Manu Garba during which time the Golden Eaglets won the 2013 FIFA U17 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

He is currently coach of Nigeria National League (NNL) side Giant Brillars, who are based in Enugu.

His appointment as Eagles top coach will see the former Super Eagles defender come full cycle having captained Nigeria to clinch the inaugural U17 World Cup in China in 1985.

He has since carved a niche for himself working with young players like Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi among many other players who have gone on to fulfill their promise.