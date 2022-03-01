NFF mourns complete Sports founder Ojeagbase

The Nigeria Football Federation has described as “shocking” the death of Pastor (Dr) Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, the Chairman of Complete Communications Limited, who passed on at the weekend in the United States of America.

President of the NFF and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick stated that the departed oracle of sports writing and sports publishing carved a bold niche for himself in the profession, made a profound impression on the terrain as he tutored and mentored those who came to be the foredogs of the following decades and left his giant footprints in the sands of time.

“Anyone in the line of football, nay sports knew Pastor (Dr) Sunny Ojeagbase. He was the authentic legend of sports writing and sports publishing, and even went into other terrains that people thought was not possible. We are shocked by his death at this time because he still had so much to give. However, God loves him much more and he has taken him at the appointed time.

“Our joy is that he lived a full, fruitful and fulfilled life. On behalf of the Nigeria Football family, we pray that Almighty God will grant him eternal rest and also grant the family he has left behind, as well as the Complete Communications family, the fortitude to bear this great loss.”