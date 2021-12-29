NFF reveals when new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, will take over

December 29, 2021

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Portuguese gaffer Jose Peseiro to  take over the  Super Eagles job  immediately after  the  upcoming African Cup of  Nations in Cameroon.

Peseiro  is  expected to arrive Abuja on  January   2  and   will  be in  Cameroon as an  ‘observer’.

The 61 year old  Peseiro until recently coach Venezuela, but experts have questioned his achievements and suitability to replace sacked Gernot Rohr.

The  NFF arising from its  virtual  executive board meeting disclosed in  a communiqué made available to Blueprint  sport last night that it took the decision to appoint Peseiro   after  a careful consideration  of a memo submitted by its  Technical and Development  Committee.

However, the committee resolved that Augustine Eguavoen  will be in  charge of the team during  the  AFCON tournament    

The NFF  also approved the financial statement of the federation for the year 2021, as well as the proposed Budget of the sum of N13,089,022,180.00 for the year 2022.

The NFF also  indicate  plans to organize  friendly  for the Super Eagles  in Cameroon as well as Grade A  friendly for the Super Falcons  in the new  year.

