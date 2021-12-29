NFF reveals when new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, will take over





The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Portuguese gaffer Jose Peseiro to take over the Super Eagles job immediately after the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Peseiro is expected to arrive Abuja on January 2 and will be in Cameroon as an ‘observer’.

The 61 year old Peseiro until recently coach Venezuela, but experts have questioned his achievements and suitability to replace sacked Gernot Rohr.

The NFF arising from its virtual executive board meeting disclosed in a communiqué made available to Blueprint sport last night that it took the decision to appoint Peseiro after a careful consideration of a memo submitted by its Technical and Development Committee.

However, the committee resolved that Augustine Eguavoen will be in charge of the team during the AFCON tournament

The NFF also approved the financial statement of the federation for the year 2021, as well as the proposed Budget of the sum of N13,089,022,180.00 for the year 2022.

The NFF also indicate plans to organize friendly for the Super Eagles in Cameroon as well as Grade A friendly for the Super Falcons in the new year.

