NFF set time to name new coaches for Super Eagles, Flying Eagles, others 

The NFF have announced they will soon name new coaches for the Super Eagles, the Flying Eagles as well as the Golden Eaglets.

This followed an NFF executive committee meeting headed by NFF president Amaju Pinnick on Tuesday evening.

A communiqué after the meeting stated: “The Executive Committee mandated its technical and development sub-committee to within 5 days make recommendations to the Executive Committee on coaching crews for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, the U20 Boys (Flying Eagles) and the U17 Boys (the Golden Eaglets) ahead of upcoming assignments.

“This is to ensure preparations for the next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest.”

This past week, Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants were relieved of their posts following the failure of the country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Eagles will in June begin the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Flying Eagles, on the other hand, will feature in the WAFU B U20 AFCON qualifiers from May 9 in Niger Republic.