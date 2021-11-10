NFF sued over equal representation in Congress, commttee

Nigeria football stakeholders have sued the NFF demanding for equal representation in both the NFF congress and executive committee.

Harrison Jalla, Rumson Victor Baribote and Austin Popo in their private and individual capacities and members of the PFAN 2022 Task Force instituted an action on November 5, 2021, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/137 in the Federal High Court Abuja division seeking a major relief.

” A declaration that the composition of the 44-member of general assembly of the NFF the first defendant comprising five independent bodies, but only one of them providing 37 members of the 44 members is the most unfair distribution of voting rights therefore undemocratic, Iniquitous, wrongful,” stated a press statement issued by Jalla.

Stakeholders in Nigeria football would recall that the PFAN Project 2022 Task Force on the 26th of June 2021 issued a 90-day mandatory notice and a further 14-day reminder to the NFF to amend the NFF 2010 Statutes for fair and equitable representation.(www.scorenigeria.com)

Related

No tags for this post.No tags for this post.