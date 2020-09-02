NFF to unveil Eagles new jerseys in October

After receiving worldwide accolades as the best design jerseys for the FIFA World Cup in Russia , the Nigeria Football Federation and its brand kit-sponsor NIKE have finalized plans to launch another new set of jerseys in October for all its national teams.

The Super Eagles would launch the new jerseys during the FIFA window for international friendlies next month in which the Gernot Rohr side will confront a yet to be named country probably in Europe.

At a virtual meeting on Monday that had NFF President Amaju Pinnick, Vice Presidents Seyi Akinwunmi, Shehu Dikko and NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi, with NIKE’s Tina Salminen, David Watson and Lee Murphy, finishing touches were put to the designs with observations and comments taken, and NIKE officials fully briefed on the minute details of the preferences of the NFF chieftains.

The new designs were to have been launched earlier in the year, but plans went askew as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

It would be recalled that American sportswear giant, NIKE received three million orders for the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup kit prior to the release of the jerseys into the market on 29th May 2018.

On the first day of the sales in London, United Kingdom on Friday, 1st June 2018 (which also was the eve of Nigeria’s high-profile pre-World Cup friendly with England’s Three Lions at Wembley), NIKE shops ran out of stock within one hour of putting out the jerseys.

Apart from the tremendous success on the counter, NIKE has continued to express its delight with the running agreement with the NFF, initially signed in London in April 2015, with the various Nigeria National Teams qualifying for major competitions and impressing at continental championships.