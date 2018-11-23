NFF will support Natasha’s tournament – Pinnick

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has said that it will support the Natasha Akpoti Foundation soccer Talent Hunt Tournament to further empower the youths through football.

NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, disclosed this yesterday while flagging off the maiden Grassroots Soccer Talent Hunt organised by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) senatorial candidate for Kogi Central District, Natasha Akpoti, assuring that NFF will work towards sustaining what he described as laudable soccer talent hunt program organized by the foundation.

Pinnick said the initiative is inline with the federation’s cardinal program to bring soccer opportunity to the grassroot.

He further said that North-central is key to development of football in Nigeria, even as he promised a greater attention towards the region especially with the coming on board of Natasha Akpoti Soccer talent hunt.

“This is a kind of soccer program that is replicating what we do at NFF, its sustenance will take more burden off the federation and I think we should work towards making it one of our source of fishing out talents that will produce future stars for Nigeria”

“I want to come here next year and I believe that in two years time some of your players would be in the U-17 and U-20 national teams as well as the Super Eagles.”

On her part, Natasha Akpoti stated that football and sports generally are the strongest tool to empower youths across Kogi State who have amazing skills but remained untapped.

Natasha also reiterated her commitment towards developing abundant talent that have not been exploited in Kogi not only in sports but other areas such as the creative industry.

“It might interest you to know that every evening young boys and girls take over all the fields across Kogi State to exhibit amazing skills, but they don’t have the opportunity to take their game beyond their communities. It is because of them and many others that this dream is coming true today.

“What I want is to have these youths find happiness and life in playing football since its what they have chosen as their callings, the foundation will always identify with top organizations like NFF to help us fish out those talents in Kogi State and North Central Nigeria,” she said.

