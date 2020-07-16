NFF won’t beg Saka, others to play for Super Eagles – Pinnick

Many Nigerians wishing to see the likes of Arsenal FC of England, Bukayo Saka lacing their boots for Super Eagles may be living in dreamland as the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick says the body will not beg any player to play for the Super Eagles.

Saka, 18, has been turning heads since making his first-team debut for the Gunners in 2018 under former manager Unai Emery.

The versatile winger, who has been with the North London club since he was seven-years old has impressed with his trickery, dribbling skills and eye for a killer pass.

Though he has represented England at U-16, U-17, U-18 and U-19 levels, Saka remains eligible to play for Nigeria at senior level.

Super Eagles head manager Gernot Rohr recently stated that players must first show interest in playing for the three-time African champions before an invitation can be extended to them.

Pinnick insists there are a lot of talented players , who are willing to represent the country and the NFF won’t persuade Saka to switch allegiance.

“There are many players that play like Bukayo Saka in Nigeria. We don’t want to go begging any player,” Pinnick stated in an Instagram live chat on Thursday.

“It is about ardour and fervour. If a player has decided for Nigeria and only want to be assured that he would be much welcome, we will come in and provide that assurance.” He said

Saka will remain at the Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future after committing to the Gunners earlier this month.