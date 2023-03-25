NFF yet to pay 19 match bonuses to Eagles as Musa shuts exit talk

Nigeria’s Super Eagles, are yet to be paid bonuses for up to 19 matches, investigation has revealed.

This is by far the biggest backlog of outstanding bonuses to hit the Super Eagles.

Top sources told SCORENigeria that the new NFF leadership of Ibrahim Gusau has been locked in meetings with the Super Eagles senior players led by captain Ahmed Musa to resolve this cash crisis facing the national team.

The meetings are expected to ascertain the exact bonuses yet to be paid as well as those who are to benefit as well as time lines when these outstanding monies will be cleared.

The NFF have publicly admitted they are grappling with serious cash problems through an official statement that the Super Eagles assistant coaches are rotated as part of cost-cutting measures.

Captain Ahmed Musa has said he will not put a date to when he will end his international career despite a clamour for him to stay away from the Super Eagles.

The invitation of the Sivasspor forward for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea Bissau has again sparked off a raging debate over his relevance to the national particularly as he does not enjoy regular first-team football in Turkey.

Ahmed Musa, 30, made his Eagles debut in September 2010 and he is now the most capped Nigeria international with 106 appearances for the country.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

