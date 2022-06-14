NFF’s TMS officer, Nasiru, set for NASS,  wins PRP primaries

The NFF TMS Officer and personal assistant to the NFF President, Mallam Nasiru Jibril, has been elected as People’s Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the Sokoto North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representative.

The former International emerged at the weekend.

Nasiru Jibril who is highly motivated, results-producing professional with a proven record of accomplishments is a professional athlete, Sports manager and administrator.

He has dynamic client relationship and communication skills proven by his ability to successfully manage projects and events while ensuring client’s needs are exceeded. He is an IT literate, experience in developing and executing campaigns.



He has strong multi-tasking, organizational, international relations and technical skills with the drive and ambition to succeed.

Nasiru has a Master of Science Degree in Sports Administration and Technology, from AISTS, Lausanne Switzerland, and a

Bachelors of Science. (Education) in Physical and Health Education from the Bayero University, Kano.

The 1989 U. 17 Assistant Captain told exclusivenews.com.ng that he has various values that he can bring to his constituency, through proper legislation and vast professional knowledge in administration.

“As you are aware, I have a vast professional knowledge of administration and working of government especially in Finance and budgeting. As a former professional football player, I will bring a firsthand experience of the point of view of the sportsmen and women in country . I have attended over Sixty (60) international seminars/workshops on international development and strategy which has equipped me enough to develop a network of friends and colleagues all over the world to help me in my new assignment if elected,” he said.

Born on 8 August 1972 in Sokoto, the former International has held various positions in football among which are Chief Technical Officer, FIFA/NFF TMS Manager, Head of the Youth Football Development, Club Licensing Officer, Club and Player Registration, and Competitions Venue Manager of the Nigeria Football Federation for all the Senior National Team matches.



Jibril currently works for both FIFA and CAF as a General Coordinator.

