NFL ‘s highest-paid players in 2021

The NFL is a multi-million-dollar industry generating revenue from many different areas. From advertising to NFL draft betting, from franchises to sponsorships and more, many different companies and people will benefit from the fantastic amounts of money this sport generates. But, of course, it wouldn’t be such a popular sport without the skill and talent of the players, many of whom rake in several figure sums monthly. There is no doubt that being at the top of the game is one of the most prestigious places for an NFL player, so just how much did the highest-ranking players earn in 2021?

Tre’Davious White

$17.25 million a year is an impressive salary, especially when you are only 26 years old. It’s even more impressive when you consider that the contract is four years, so this fantastic cornerback is going to earn 69 million in that period. White is one of the best defensive players in the game, and in 2019 took his first-team all-pro honours and his second team all-pro honours in 2020. The team that saw the talent and managed to secure this amazing player is the Buffalo Bills, and they will have him as their cornerback until 2026.

Byron Jones

The Miami Dolphins also have a very highly paid CB. They have chosen to go for a five-year contract which began in the 2020 offseason. At age 28, Byron Jones is now pulling in $16.5 million a year or 82.5 million over the whole duration of his signing. When he first signed for them last year, the figure offered made him the highest-paid cornerback in the whole of the NFL. He, too, will be with his team until 2026, leading the defence.

Matt Judon

Although both of those salaries are impressive, most of us would also be equally happy with $13.625 million a year, which is what player Matt Judon gets with the New England Patriots. This is a 2021 signing that sees a four-year contract bringing an amazing $54.5 million for this 28-year-old player. Baltimore Ravens fans will have been disappointed to lose him after a five-year stint, but the New England Patriots were determined to rebuild their team now that Tom Brady, their quarterback, has left. As a result, this is their highest-paid player, and bizarrely for most of us, this $13 million a year contract is one of the lower-paid in the NFL for the season 2021; It certainly seems like a tremendous amount of money to us!

CJ Mosely

Although his career has been fraught with injury, New York Jets player CJ Mosley rakes in $17 million a year and is currently on a 5-year contract which is worth $85 million in total. This is the third season he has played with the team, but injury kept him off the field for most of 2019 and then COVID -related issues kept him off the field in 2020. However, it is hoped that he will spend a lot more time in the starting line-up this season. Mosley plays LB and is 28 years old.

Cameron Heyward

$16.4 million is the amount of money that Cameron Heyward takes home every year playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is currently on a four-year contract term which will see him net an overall total of $65.6 million. Heyward is a player that likes his hometown, and he has spent the past eleven seasons with the team. In his last four seasons, he has twice been named as a first-team all-pro. Cameron Heyward is 32 years old and plays DE.

Ronnie Stanley

If you are looking for the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league, then look no further. Late in 2020, Stanley resigned a contract extension for a five-year period, worth a whopping $98.75 million, which equates to roughly $19.75 million a year. At just 27 years old, this is an impressive achievement, even if just days after signing on the dotted line, he was removed from the field of play with an injury that ended his season. We hope that 2021 will bring him much better luck.

Myles Garrett

$125 million for a five-year contract seems impressive to us. However, most of you can do the math on that one, and you will discover it is $25 million a year for the Cleveland Browns for a 25-year-old player who goes by the name of Myles Garrett. He is one of the best defensive players the team has and has averaged nearly 12 sacks a season for his past three years in game play. He is just 25 years old and plays DE, and it really isn’t that hard to see why he was the first pick of the 2017 draught. He is certainly living up to all expectations if not exceeding them.

