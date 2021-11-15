NFSC inducts Evangelist Ugochukwu

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club has inducted Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu, President Alaba International Electronics Market as a patron of the foremost club.

The investiture took place today at the LASU Township Stadium, Ojo, Lagos state.

While decorating him, the ebullient workaholic Chairman of the NFSC, Rev. (Ambassador) Samuel Ikpea, said this present addition to the streams of eminent personalities joining his club is an ‘eloquent testimony of the recognition of the NFSC’s good work and uncommon patriotic service to Nigeria sports development’

‘A good product does not need a do or die advertisements to sell. The Nigeria Football Supporters Club has metamorphosed into a brand that every well meaning Nigerians and foreigners want to identify with. We give God the glory’ An elated Rev. Ikpea declared.

The new patron, Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu said that ‘I cherish this honour to serve my father’s land in the area of sports development. I will deliver as I join this world renowned supporters Club.’

‘There is no better platform and opportunity to vent my love for sports development in this country than working with this unbeatable supporters club’ Ugochukwu said.

The occasion was witnessed by eminent sons and daughters from the eastern part of Nigeria who were guests at the final of the Alaba Super league which took place at the same venue.

Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu is the Executive Chairman of the Electronic Section of the Alaba International Market, Lagos state.

