NFSC storms Abuja for Olympic Eagles, Super Eagles matches

Ahead of the qualifying matches involving the National U23 team and the Super Eagles, against Guinea and Guinea-Bissau respectively, Nigeria’s foremost fans group, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), are set to storm Abuja in large numbers to cheer and support the Nigerian teams to get the needed victories.

Speaking ahead of the NFSC departure, National Chairman of NFSC, Amb (Rev), Samuel Ikpea, stated that every necessary thing has been put in place to ensure a seamless movement of the members to the match venue.

“In our age-long style and tradition, we shall storm Abuja in large numbers to give our usual inspiring support to the U23 Olympic Eagles and the Super Eagles.

“This year is going to be a big one for Nigerian football, with lots of important games on the calendar. Therefore, we’re geared and ready to continue our important roles as the 12th player of the various Nigerian national team, at all times,” the multiple awards-winning NFSC boss said.

The Olympics Eagles will trade tackles with their counterpart from Guinea on Wednesday while the Super Eagles will face Guinea Bissau in AFCON 2023 qualifying match on Friday at the same venue.

