NFTF to issue funds for reforestation – Jibril 

The Minister of State for environment, Ibrahim usman jibril, has said that the National Forestry Trust Fund (NFTF) is to address issues of funding reforestation and sustainable forest management programmes in Nigeria.

He made this known during the inauguration of the governing Council of the National forestry trust fund in Abuja.

He stated, that the overall objective of the NFTF, as captured in the Gazette is to carryout reforestation and sustainable management of the country’s degraded forest estate, reserves and production landscapes to achieve significant increase in forest cover, sustainable production, supply of forest products and services for socio-economic development.

“The governing Council of the National forestry trust fund should be able to ensure that sustainable management of Nigeria’s forest become a veritable tool not only addressing the growing challenges of climate change, also redressing the burgeoning unemployment among the vulnerable and youths of the country,” he stressed.

Earlier in his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Leon Lawrence Aliboh, said that the forest deforestation, land degradation,loss of biodiversity, displacement of forest communities as well as opportunities for using forest sources as a means of guaranteeing inclusive and sustainable growth of the Nigerian economy.

He urged members of the Governing Council of the National Forestry Trust Fund to address the age-long challenges of forestry development.

“Members of the governing Council of the National forestry trust fund (NFTF), the chairman of the governing Council, Dr. Shehu M.T.Ahmed, Vice Chairman state commissioner in charge of forestry, Dr. Mukhtari Aminu Kano, Comptroller.I.S.Onota, Mr. Aro Moshood Abiodun, Hon. Joseph Odiase, Dr. Adeshola Olatunde Adepoju, Ibrahim Umar shamaki, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Alhaji Mohammed Danyaro, Dr. (Mrs) Gloria Ujor, Wood product section, MAN, Mr. Adejo David Andrew.

Sports

FCT Handball team intensify preparations ahead Sports Festival

Ahead of the 2018 National Sports Festival, NSF, FCT Handball team says that preparations are being intensified as FCT contingent entered final camping on Thursday.

FCT Handball Coach, Mrs. Hanatu Dada said yesterday that the association under the able leadership of Mrs. Halima Benjamine is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the handball team not only perform well at the festival, but win the outstanding gold medals.

‘’ We have being on opening camping and now that we have entered final camping, we will now map out strategies and plans for the games. FCT Handball Association have being doing a lot to prepare for the festival and 1 want to assure you that we have the athletes that would do FCT proud.’’

Coach Dada said the handball team is composed of talented and skillful player drawn from all the handball clubs in the territory.

‘’FCT Handball Association Board will meet today to finalize the team’s preparation for the festival. Besides, the sports festival, the board would be undertaking a tour of the six area councils as part of effort towards sensitizing the chairmen on the need to giving priority attention to developing the game at the grass root.

‘’ We cannot have a strong state and national teams without athletes from the Local governments. We all know that young and talented athletes abound at the area council and this is why we want to catch them young with the support of the chairmen. However, the FCT Handball Association Board will meet today (Friday) to discuss issues bordering on the National Sports Festival and the development of the game at the area councils. At the end of the meeting, the chairman will announce the date that the tour will start.’’

Coach Dada said it the desire of the FCT Handball Association for Team FCT to dominate both national and international competitions as it were in past when FCT U12 made name for the Territory internationally.

The festival will begin December 6 through 16 as delegates are expected to arrive Abuja December 4 and 5.

