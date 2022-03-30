NFWP: Akwa Ibom govt flags off orientation exercise for component units

The Akwa Ibom state government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, has flagged off a five- day orientation workshop for State Project Coordinating Unit (SPCU), Local Field Supervisors (LFS) and Women Affinity Group Support Officers (WAGSOs) involved in the implementation of Nigeria for women project (NFWP).

The commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Dr Ini Adiakpan who declared the workshop open in Uyo on Wednesday, said with the continuous population in the society, women have been identified as the bedrock of their families survival with little or no income and sustenance.

She maintained that the Nigeria for Women Project is timely as it will help to improve the livelihoods of women and input societal relevance on women.

Adiakpan assured that through the implementation of the project, the financial literacy of women will increase, resulting in a decline in the number of street children as well as enhance family structures through livelihoods support.

The Commissioner called on the SPCU to see to it that the project achieves it’s desired goals in the State with the assistance of the World Bank and the Federal Project Coordinating Unit.

Adiakpan stated that the targeted number of women for the program is eighteen thousand per local government Area, totalling fifty four thousand.

The state project coordinator, Nigeria for Women Project, Akwa Ibom state project coordinating unit, Mrs. Ofonime Etuknwa, thanked the governor for the opportunity to enhance the livelihoods of women on Akwa Ibom State.

Mrs. Etuknwa said Akwa Ibom is the only State in the South South to benefit from the project.

She explained that the project covers ONNA, Ibesikpo Asutan and Oruk Anam local government areas.

The Chairman, state technical committee, Nigeria for Women Project and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Margaret Edem, said that the project will be successful given the support of the State Government and the implementation partners.

The World Bank Task Team Leader for the Project Leader, Mr. Michael Ilesanmi who was represented by Dr. Temitope Shinkaiye praised the commitment of Akwa Ibom State in implementing the project.

He said the project was informed by other projects such as the rural livestock project in India that uses the model of women group.

According to him, the project will utilise a community- driven development approach and community-based structure for women empowerment.