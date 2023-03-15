NFYO wants youth to shun violence ahead gubernatorial polls

As the 2023 gubernatorial election approaches , the Nigeria Female Youth Organisation has called on the youth not to be used by politicians to create rancour and election violence across the country .

The president of the organisation, Princess Mimi Peters in an interview called on all politicians to ensure a peaceful and credible poll in the just coming gubernatorial election.

She said youth should not be used to cause violence and snatching of ballot boxes during the gubernatorial election come Saturday lamenting that women are always at the receiving end of every crisis .

She called on the politicians to borrow leaf from Hon Ned Nwoko who emerged the winner of the senatorial election in Delta North District, Delta State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She said Hon Nwoko lost severel elections while contesting for the seat and had never used to thugs to cause confusion in the state but rather kept trying until he emerged the winner recently.

While congratulating Hon Nwoko who polled a total of 92,514 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Kennedy Kanma, who polled 86,121 votes and the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Peter Nwaoboshi, who scored 36,816 votes added that he never engaged the youths to cause rancour in the state.

