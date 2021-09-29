NG Eagle: Avoid repeat of Bellview, FirstNation saga, unions tell Sirika

Two aviation unions: Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Branch have advised the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to stop the issuance of AOC to Nigeria Eagle, until all the total debts of Arik transforming to Nigeria Eagle are settled.

In a statement issued Wednesday, signed by the Secretary General of ANAP, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu and General Secretary of NUP, FAAN Branch, Comrade Emeka Njoku, the unions warned the minister to avoid repeated mistake of Bellview Air transforming to First Nation and eventually died with the debts.

The aviation unions therefore, called on all aviation staff across the country to prepare for a showdown with Arik Air as a result of huge indebtedness of Arik Air to Aviation service providers which is now affecting operation services rendered by these agencies.

“It has equally affected aviation staff negatively to carry out the duties and responsibilities to other airlines and passengers in general.