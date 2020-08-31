NG honours BUK’s first female professor of mass communication

An international media outfit, Mass Media NG has honoured Associate Professor Hajara Umar-Sanda, for being the first female to reach professorial cadre in the Department of Mass Communication, Bayero University, Kano and nine other female professors in the field of media and journalism disciplines.

This is contained in the BUK monthly official bulletin and made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

Mass Media NG focuses on media research, scholarly works and academic excellence.

Umar-Sanda was honoured along with nine other female professors for their immense contribution towards giving Mass Communication a facelift at this year’s award ceremony held in August, 2020 with the theme: Women’s Equality Day 2020.

Umar-Sanda was the only female Muslim academic from northern Nigeria to have been honoured by the Mass Media NG.

Others honoured include the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria, Professor Chinyere Stella Okunna, the first female Professor in Public Relations, Victoria Ajala and another first female Professor of Mass Communication from University of Lagos, Professor Abigail.

Associate Prof Umar-Sanda holds PhD, M.A and BA Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano as well as Postgraduate Diploma in Education.

She was a Fulbright visiting scholar at Ohio University, USA from 2011 to 2012. She was also the pioneer Sub-Dean Academics in the Faculty of Communication and the immediate past Deputy Dean, Students Affairs Division.