NGE mourns ex-president, Mallam Maida

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock at the death of one of its former presidents, Mallam Wada Maida.

He died in his home in Abuja Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 70.

NGE in a statement by its president, Mustapha Isah, and general secretary, Mary Atolagbe, Tuesday stated that “Wada was until his death chairman of the Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute (IPI).

“He was also the chairman of Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspaper,” it added.

Continuing, the statement read: “The accomplished journalist served as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, as military Head of State between December 31, 1983 and August 26, 1985.”

“He was appointed Managing Director of NAN in 1994, after serving for nine years as its Editor- in-Chief.

“Born in Katsina state on March 5, 1950, Mallam Wada Maida was admitted into the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) in 1971, Indiana School of Mass Communication between 1972 and 1975 and Aberdeen College of Commerce, UK, between 1975 and 1977.

“Mallam Maida was a thorough-bred professional, who contributed immensely to the development of the Nigerian journalism profession. His achievements as president of the Guild will never be forgotten.

“The death of this veteran journalist has robbed African journalism of the services of a man who was fully committed to the development of the profession.

“He was a shining role model for those behind him in the journalism profession, where he stood out as a defender of free speech, promoter of the finest ethics of journalism and successful media entrepreneur.

“Though, his sudden demise is painful, the Guild takes solace in the fact that Mallam Maida left indelible footprints in the Nigerian media industry as a reporter, editor, managing director and publisher.

“The Guild expresses its condolences to his family, colleagues as well as the government and people of Katsina state.”