NGE mourns Juliet Njiowhor

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed shock over the death of the editor of the Port Harcourt-based, The Tide newspaper, Mrs. Juliet Ejiowhor.

A statement by the NGE President, Mustapha Isah, said Mrs Njiowhor died on Saturday after a brief illness.



Isah said the death of Mrs. Njiowhor has robbed the Guild of a committed member who never missed any of its events since joining the organisation.

Accord to the president: “The Guild takes solace in the fact that Mrs Njiowhor served humanity with diligence in her sojourn here on Earth.



“We extend our condolences to her husband and children as well as the management and staff of The Tide newspaper and the people and government of Rivers State.

“May her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.” She was a two- term Standing Committee member representing the Eastern Zone. She was at the 2021 NGE Convention in Kano where she contested for the position of Treasurer.