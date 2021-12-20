NGF commends Nigeria Armed Forces over onslaught on terrorists

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF), has lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for stepping up their operations against bandits and insurgents terrorising various parts of the country, particularly the North-east, North -central and North-west.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, stated this in a statement. He said the forum appreciates the recent efforts of the security personnel for carrying out operations across the affected areas of the North -east, North -central and North -west.

The statement issued by Lalong’s spokesman, Dr. Makut Macham, said the ongoing operations in areas of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kaduna states among others where bandits and insurgents have been terrorising the citizens are dislodged is very commendable.

“The forum wants the operations to be sustained and further coordinated to ensure that the terrorists do not shift their bases after been dislodged from current areas.

“This will make sure the terrorists are completely subdued and restrained from regrouping for law and order to prevail across the country,” Mr. Lalong said.