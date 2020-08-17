NGF congratulates IBB @79

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 79th birthday.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, made the felicitation in a message signed by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Sunday in Jos.

Governor Lalong described the elder statesman as a loyal and patriotic Nigerian leader who has continued to serve the nation with passion.

He said: “General Ibrahim Babangida over the years has made sacrifices towards the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria and also impacted the political landscape by offering wise counsel particularly on critical national issues.

“As you clock 79, we cannot forget your contributions to the human and infrastructural development of Nigeria as well as in mentoring of many persons who are today serving Nigeria in different areas.”

Lalong said the Forum shall continue to benefit from his wealth of experience in tackling some of the challenges facing the region.

He urged General Babangida not to be tired of availing the nation his reservoir of knowledge for the progress of the country.

The Northern Governors also wish him good health, God’s divine protection and personal fulfillment.