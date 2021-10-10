NGF felicitates Gov Yahaya @60

The Northern Governors Forum has described the Gombe state Governor Alhaji Unuwa Yahaya , is an outstanding patriot that displays maturity, collaboration and futuristic perspectives in his leadership style.

Chairman of the Forum and Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong, made the statement while felicitating with Governor Inuwa as he marks his 60th birthday.

The statement was issued by Lalong’s director of press Dr Makut Macham, Saturday in Jos.

He described Governor Yahaya as a gentleman, accomplished technocrat and businessman who has used his wealth of experience and knowledge garnered over the years to the service of his people.

Lalong said within the fold of the leaders of the Northern region and the Governors Forum at large, Yahaya’s excellent contributions to critical issues have remained outstanding and appreciated as he displays patriotism, maturity, collaboration and futuristic perspectives all the time.

He said for Governor Yahaya to have attained the age of 60, there is every reason to thank God for protection, direction and for the opportunity to lead his State at this point in history.

While wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness, Lalong urged Governor Yahaya to remain steadfast in his determination to building a society that is tolerant, equitable, fair and prosperous.