NGF mourns Arotile, says death shocking

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said it was shocked by the sudden and tragic death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile who was killed in a car accident in Kaduna.

It described the late Tolulope as a promising officer, who had demonstrated high sense of loyalty, patriotism and diligence in her service to Nigeria particularly, in maintaining peace and security.

The forum’s chairman and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, stated this in a press statement signed by his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Thursday in Jos.

Lalong said: “The testimony of the officer’s bravery in the field of combat, especially towards stopping bandits and terrorists from inflicting more harm on Nigerians will remain indelible in the history of the Nigerian Airforce as well as in the minds of Nigerians.”

He on behalf of his colleagues consoled with Arotile’s family, the Nigerian Air Force, the Government and people of Kogi state and the entire northern region over this sad incident, while praying that God will receive her soul and grant her eternal rest.