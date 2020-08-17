NGF mourns ex-Gongola state Gov, Juta

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) and Plateau state Governor Simon Lalong has expressed sadness over the death of the former Governor of defunct Gongola state and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to Zimbabwe, Wilberforce Juta.

In a message signed by director of press and public affairs Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong on behalf of the Forum described the late Governor as a politician who served his people with loyalty and courage.

He said: “The deceased contributed immensely to the development of the defunct Gongola State particularly in the areas of education and human capital development during his term as Deputy Governor from 1979 and then Governor in 1983.”

He commiserated with his family, friends and political associates as well as the entire people and Governments of Adamawa and Taraba States.

He also prayed God to grant his soul rest and comfort the family.