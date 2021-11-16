NGF mourns late Sani Dangote, condoles with Aliko

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF), has condoled Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the loss of his younger brother, Sani Dangote who until his death was the vice president of the Dangote Group.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, in a message of commiseration described the death of Sani as a devastating blow to the family and to the Dangote Group in particular.

This was contained in statement by Lalong’s spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, Tuesday in Jos.

Governor Lalong said the late Sani was a great asset to the Dangote business conglomerate and he did a lot to see to its growth in various sectors of the Nigerian and global economy.

“As a silent achiever, the late Sani was known for his business acumen, attention to details and focus for success in the various positions he occupied in the business world.

“He built a personality profile of integrity, diligence and service throughout his career. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

Lalong said the late Sani represented the bright business minds of the Northern region and contributed a lot to raising younger entrepreneurs who have gone on to become successful businessmen and women in the region and the nation at large.

While urging his family and the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to accept the development as the will of God, Lalong said the legacies of late Sani will continue to endure as he played his role in improving the economic fortunes of the Northern region and Nigeria as a whole.