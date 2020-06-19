NGF raises c’ttee on security, thumbs up Buhari’s efforts

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has set up a standing committee on security to “foster synergy between security agencies in the enforcement of security measures in the region.”

It stated that the three-man committee led by the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has governors of Zamfara and Gombe states as members.

This was contained in a press statement issued Friday by the Forum’s chairman, the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, via his director of press and public affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, after a teleconferencing meeting Thursday.

“Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern Governors Forum met on Thursday, 18th June, 2020, to review the security situation in the Northern Region. They agreed to set up a standing Committee on security in the North which will foster synergy between security agencies in the enforcement of security measures in the region.

“The Committee to be headed by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has Governors of Zamfara and Gombe as members,” the statement read in part.

Lalong said the meeting also set up another consultative committee, which he heads, to carry out consultations with traditional, religious and community leaders in the North “with a view to ensuring that there is wider involvement in tackling insecurity in the region.”

“The Committee has governors of Adamawa, Niger, and Sokoto as members.”

According to Lalong, the governors agreed to engage local vigilantes, hunters, and community watch groups in the security architecture of the region in order to foster intelligence gathering, rapid response and sustained surveillance.

“The Northern governors also called on the federal government to closely look into the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons as it relates to the cross-border movement of herders from other countries into Nigeria, particularly the North.”

They also agreed to adopt dialogue where necessary while pursuing military measures in dealing with the various security challenges in the region.

It urged the federal government to accelerate the Livestock Transformation Plan “which will assist in creating jobs among farmers and herders in the region and the country at large.”

They commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts to deal with the security situation in the country and the region.”