NGIJ inaugurates new National Executive Council



The Nigerian Guild of Investigative Journalists (NGIJ) has inaugurated its newly elected seven-member National Executive Council with a pledge to focus on investigations for good governance.

A statement signed by the Vice President (Information and Strategy) of NGIJ, Mr Israel Bolaji, said the seven-member national executive council led by Mr Ayo Mojoyin was inaugurated on Wednesday in line with COVID-19 protocols by the chairman of Lagos state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr Qasim Akinreti, and a notary public, Barrister Joshua Isijola.



“NGIJ will be an active player in the movement to actualise robust investigation, good governance and public accountability for sustainable development in Nigeria nationally and across all states,” said Mr Ayo Mojoyin who emerged as the first duly elected of NGIJ national president.

Speaking at the inauguration, the NUJ chairman charged the new executive council to live up to its responsibilities by ensuring maximum attention to investigating anomalies in the society.



“The role of the media includes probing issues to unravel mysteries, providing robust news coverage, keeping the public informed and setting societal agenda amongst others,” he said.



He urged the newly inaugurated council to beam searchlights on many grey areas in the Nigerian society and practice the profession with utmost respect for the ethics of journalism and in good faith to all and sundry.

While administering the Oath of Office, Barrister Joshua Isijola, a senior lawyer and Notary Public urged the executive council members to uphold the tenets of the NGIJ and discharge its duties without fear or favour.



Other members of the NGIJ executive elected for a two-year tenure were Mr. Israel Bolaji (Vice President I), Mr James Ezema (Vice President II), Mr AbdulRahman Aliagan (National General Secretary), Mr Femi Oyewale (National PRO), Mr Oyewale Oyelola (National Registrar) and Mr Rowland ‘Shuwa (Financial Secretary).