NGO advocates decriminalisation of sex work, brothel owners

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Greater Women Initiative For Health and Rights (GWIHR) has called on the government to decriminalise sex work and brothel owners as they all have inalienable rights just as every other citizens in the country.

The group made the advocacy while commemorating the World Sex Worker’s Right Day in Uyo on Thursday.

The Programme Officer of GWIHR, Miss Chiwendu Obinna, argued that being a sex worker does exclude an individual from enjoying the rights others do, stressing that the trade was a means of livlihood to those engaging in it.

Obinna urged government particularly policy makers to reform policies and laws criminalising sex workers and expose sex workers to harassment.

“Sex worker groups across the world have subsequently celebrated 3rd March as an annual, international event.

“We want to appeal to our government to discriminalise sex work including third parties who are brothel owners. They should not be treated as criminals because sex work is not a criminal venture,” he said.

She said viruses particularly HIV/AIDS spread due to poor treatment of sex workers, adding that this act also give rise to unaccessibility to medical services.

“Sex workers are entitled to live free from discrimination, stigmatization and violence just like other persons. Their rights to life, health, privacy, and bodily autonomy should not be infringed upon,” she said.