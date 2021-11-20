NGO, church gift free medicare to Anambra, Imo residents

At least 200 persons including the aged and children from Anambra and Imo states have benefitted from three days medical outreach organised by the Tropical Gate Foundation, a humanitarian organisation in collaboration with Salvation Army Amesi.

The beneficiaries drawn from Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area (LGA), Amesi, Uga, Isuofia, Igbo-ukwu, Umuchu, Akpo, Nkpologwu and Ekwulobia in Aguata LGA of Anambra State, and Akowa in Ideato North LGA of Imo state underwent free diagnosis, eyes check up, drug administration, and other treatments.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman and founder of Tropical Gate Foundation, Apostle Nnamdi Mbaigbo, said it was part of their resolve to tackle number 3 (Good health) and number 4 (qaulity education) goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

“The inspiration to embark on the medical outreach for the rural populace started in 2015 when our Lord, Jesus Christ appeared to me and shared with me, the books of Joel.2.15 – Blow the trumpet in Zion, sanctify a fast, call a solemn assembly: Joel.2.16 – Gather the people, sanctify the congregation, assemble the elders, gather the children, and those that suck the breasts: let the bridegroom go forth of his chamber, and the bride out of her closet.

“Also, the Tropical Gate Foundation for sustainable development by His Grace has come to stay. We will continue to position ourselves towards strategic United Nations development Goals by driving them as not for profit organisation to the grassroots. We are also open to partnerships and collaboration by governments, other NGOs and spirited individuals,” he added.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mr Kenneth Mmadubuike Kenneth, and Mrs Ogochukwu Offorkansi praised the efforts of the benafactor and called on other well to do individuals in the society to emulate such kind gesture.

Earlier, the Program mobiliser of the Tropical Gate Foundation, Mr Victor Mbaigbo, explained that it was geared towards improving the medical and social lives of the people in line with the NGO’s vision and mission of touching lives for Christ.