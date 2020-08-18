NGO, coalition enlist media support on social protection awareness



A Non-governmental organisation, Save the Children International, has urged the media to increase reportage of social protection programmes in Kaduna state.

The Field Manager in the state, Mr. Tanko Langaya, made the call in Zaria at the opening of a two-day media roundtable to improve visibility of social protection interventions organised in partnership with Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition and the Office of the Focal Person, Social Investment Programme, Kaduna state.



Tanko, who was represented by the Advocacy and Communication Coordinator, Mr. Farouk Abdulkadir, explained said the meeting was organised under the DFID-Funded Child Development Grant Programme II, to enlist the support of media partners to increase visibility of social protection.



He said that the media was key to the success of social protection investment in the state.

He observed that there was currently low level media engagement and reportage of social protection issues in the state, stressing the need to strengthen partnership with the media since it has a critical role to play in ensuring transparency and accountability in the formulation and implementation of social protection interventions in the state.



“From investigative journalism to reporting about social investment reforms, the media has been identified as one of the strongest advocacy platforms to push the government to respond to citizens’ needs. The media will equally help in mobilising citizens to engage in the social protection processes for sustainability.

“This two-day event will, therefore, help to strengthen partnership with the media to fill existing gaps in the reportage of social protection programmes for the vulnerable people in the state,’’ he said.



Chairperson, Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition, Ms Jessica Bartholomew, said the media engagement was crucial in ensuring that social protection programmes and interventions reached the targeted groups.



“This meeting will create the needed environment for robust media reportage of social protection interventions in the state through awareness creation and media advocacy.”



Also speaking, Focal Person, Social Investment Programme in Kaduna state, Mrs Saude Atoyebi, described social protection as “human rights” designed to protect the people against economic shocks, poverty, and vulnerability.

Saude, who was represented by the Special Assistant to Governor. Nasir el-Rufa’i, on Social Investment Programme, Ms Rebecca Padonu, said the state’s social protection policy was being developed with inputs from relevant stakeholders.

“The policy was currently before the state executive council for approval,” she said.