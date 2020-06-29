NGO donates drugs to address maternal mortality in Delta

A nongovernmental organisation under the platform of Marie Stopes International Organisation of Nigeria (MSION) has donated cartons of Misoclear drugs (Marie Stopes’ brand of Misoprostol) to the Delta state government through the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency(DSPHCDA), as part of efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity rate .

The country director, Effiom Nyong, while donating the items in Asaba, Delta state capital said MSION had been supporting the state with provision of reproductive health services with emphasis on family planning and post abortion care services.

The country director, represented by the South-south Regional Manager, Mary Ogholi, said in keeping with the core values of MSION, the organisation provides the public with information on modern contraceptive methods which enables informed choices about birth spacing and family size.



Ogholi commended the state government for her continued commitment to improving women health in the state.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the executive director of primary healthcare, Dr. Winful-Orieke Jude, acknowledged the role of Marie Stopes international organisation towards reducing maternal death in Nigeria.



The executive director stated that MSION had been providing DSPHCDA with family planning commodities and training, saying the donation of Misoclear will further help address postpartum hemorrhage which accounts for about 35% of maternal mortality as the drug was highly effective in preventing hemorrhage.