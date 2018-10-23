NGO donates materials to prisons’ inmates

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the First Child & Prisoner Care

Foundation (FCPC), has donated daily needs to the inmates of some

prisons in different states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT)

as part of its national prisons outreach in the country.

The beneficiaries of the current outreach are the prisoners in Kuje in

FCT; Suleja, Niger state; Sapele, Delta state and Oko in Anambra state

respectively.

Some of the packed items distributed to the inmates include

toothpastes, toothbrushes, tissues, shaving sticks, body cream,

slippers, bathing and washing soaps, and disinfectant, among others.

Head of Administration of the NGO, Comrade Sofiya Ibrahim-Ogoh, while

presenting the materials on behalf of the founder, Ambassador Efe

Martins, at Kuje Prison on Saturday, said it was aimed at

complementing the government’s efforts in ensuring adequate welfare

for the inmates.

She said: “Ambassador Martins, whose passion for humanity knows no

bounds, has been using the NGO to touch lives since it was established

in 2013. We are here with these items to show our care, love and

affections for you. We want you to know that this is a reformatory

society and don’t see what you are going through as punishment.

“We promise that we will not give up but follow up on your individual

cases and ensure amnesty for you where and when necessary. We will

make cases for those of you who are awaiting trials”, Ibrahim-Ogoh

said.

She also promised that the organisation would continue to support

government in its efforts to improve the welfare of the inmates and

guarantee their reformatory processes across the country.

The Head of Administration added that the donated items were to ease

the hardship being faced by prisoners in the area of daily needs.

Ibrahim-Ogoh explained that the objective of the organisation was to

reach vulnerable people, especially the prisoners, widows and others

with a view to making life bearable for them.

Responding on behalf of the inmates, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed, expressed

gratitude to the NGO for the gesture, and appealed for more support,

especially in the area of amnesty from the government.

