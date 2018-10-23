NGO donates materials to prisons’ inmates

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the First Child & Prisoner Care
Foundation (FCPC), has donated daily needs to the inmates of some
prisons in different states and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT)
as part of its national prisons outreach in the country.
The beneficiaries of the current outreach are the prisoners in Kuje in
FCT; Suleja, Niger state; Sapele, Delta state and Oko in Anambra state
respectively.
Some of the packed items distributed to the inmates include
toothpastes, toothbrushes, tissues, shaving sticks, body cream,
slippers, bathing and washing soaps, and disinfectant, among others.
Head of Administration of the NGO, Comrade Sofiya Ibrahim-Ogoh, while
presenting the materials on behalf of the founder, Ambassador Efe
Martins, at Kuje Prison on Saturday, said it was aimed at
complementing the government’s efforts in ensuring adequate welfare
for the inmates.
She said: “Ambassador Martins, whose passion for humanity knows no
bounds, has been using the NGO to touch lives since it was established
in 2013. We are here with these items to show our care, love and
affections for you. We want you to know that this is a reformatory
society and don’t see what you are going through as punishment.
“We promise that we will not give up but follow up on your individual
cases and ensure amnesty for you where and when necessary. We will
make cases for those of you who are awaiting trials”, Ibrahim-Ogoh
said.
She also promised that the organisation would continue to support
government in its efforts to improve the welfare of the inmates and
guarantee their reformatory processes across the country.
The Head of Administration added that the donated items were to ease
the hardship being faced by prisoners in the area of daily needs.
Ibrahim-Ogoh explained that the objective of the organisation was to
reach vulnerable people, especially the prisoners, widows and others
with a view to making life bearable for them.
Responding on behalf of the inmates, Mr. Abdullahi Mohammed, expressed
gratitude to the NGO for the gesture, and appealed for more support,
especially in the area of amnesty from the government.
