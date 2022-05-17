NGO empowers 22 sex workers with business start-ups in Akwa Ibom





A non-governmental organisation, Greater Women Initiative for Health and Rights (GWIHR), has empowered no fewer than 22 commercial sex workers drawn across Akwa Ibom state.

At the empowerment programme which took place in Uyo on Tuesday, the organisation said it was to enable sex workers aging between 15 and 30 years to gain a strong source of income base through trade to help them support themselves.

Blueprint reports that items donated to the beneficiaries include; sewing machine, hair-dressing machine, cake utensils, oven, smoking can, make up equipment, cooking utensils, among others and it was given to those qualified after one year of intensive training.

Speaking, the Executive Director of GWIHR, Miss Josephine Aseme, explained that the programme was aimed at bringing back all the dreams of the female child, particularly female sex workers.

Aseme, who decried the high level of violence and stigmatisation against female sex workers because of their choice of work, noted that they all have equal rights as every other person.

“This programme is aimed at promoting the right of sex workers in Akwa Ibom and also to empower them with income-generating skills to improve their livelihood.

“In every young girl, there is always a dream since time goes on, most of the dreams shut down on a female child and our programme is to bring back those dreams especially targeted at female child.

“So, were are trying as much as we can to provide them with opportunities that they can use to further their dreams.

“There are sex workers because of the choice of work, are almost stigmatised hence the level of violence perpetrated against them is very high that they do not do anything about it.

“This is because their voices are being shut because of the criminalisation of commercial sex work and also due to the stigmatisation surrounding these people our people do not promote their rights.

“However, we are here to hand over starter packs to 22 beneficiaries cut across the whole 31 LGAs in Akwa Ibom and they were selected based on those that are willing to learn skills that can improve their livelihood,” she added.

Also speaking, the state senior manager of Heartland Alliance LTD, Dr. Ngozi Ogamba, commended GWIHR for their efforts in empowering sex workers with tools worth millions of naira.

Ogamba urged them to continue the good works by giving the hopeless the opportunity of a lifetime for the betterment of society.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Mkpouto Abraham, commended the organisation for empowering them with an opportunity, hinting that when the news of the empowerment broke out she did not believe it, but it is now a reality.

Another beneficiary, Miss Mercy Benjamin, thanked the organisation for giving her another chance in life and promised to make good use of the equipment in other to attract income.

Blueprint also reports that the theme of the event is “breaking the silence and cycle of violence targeted at female sex workers,” and was funded by the U.S President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

