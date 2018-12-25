NGO fetes guests as ‘Carols De Wheels’ debuts in Ilorin

The Nigerian Workforce Strategy and Enlightenment Centre (NIWOSEC) a non-governmental organization penultimate week feted guests and friends at the centre’s first Christmas Carols tagged “Carol De Wheels” which held at its corporate headquarters in Ilorin.

Declaring the event open, the Executive Director/Lead Strategist of the centre, Comrade David Kayode Ehindero hinted that the idea behind the Xmas Carol was to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to let the tradition grow and expand like the vision conceived for the centre itself.

Explaining further, Ehindero who is also a co-author of yet to be published book; “Nation building” told this medium that the centre was poised to unveil some of its other positively impacting programmes at its award night slated for Abuja in 2019.

He said “We are going to launch a new book on the day of our award, where some distinguished Nigerians from different professional endeavours will also be honoured next year in Abuja.

While delivering the sermon earlier, Pastor Benjamin Umbugadu of the Living Faith Church praised NIWOSEC for debuting its own carol to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, saying that as predicted the centre was on the verge of positively impacting Nigerian workers; both within and outside the country’s shore.

