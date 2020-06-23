NGO fetes, sensitises Abuja widows on Covid-19

A Non-governmental Organization, (NGO), The Mighty One Empowerment Foundation (TEMOEFA) Tuesday, sensitised widows in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on how to avoid contracting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGO also distributed food items, hand sanitizer, facemasks, cash and other items to the widows in commemoration of the 2020 International Widows’ Day.

Speaking at the event held in Dutse-Alhaji, an Abuja suburb, the resource person, Mr Samson Kworiya, told them that the pandemic was real and cautioned them against its spread.

In his address, the founder of TEMOEFA, Dr. Barika Dominic Saro-Laka, said the programme was organized to commemorate the 2020 international widows’ day celebration with a view to extending love to them.

Saro-Laka, who also delivered the address of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, said she wished the Nigerian widows well in their endeavour.

According to Saro- Laka, the Prime Minister also assured widows all over the world of her resolve to remain an advocate and strong voice for campaigning for respect, rights and welfare of vulnerable women.

The TEMOEFA’s founder stated that the event was also sponsored in honour of an activist and American lawmaker, Ilhan Omar, who always fought for gender participation in leadership and governance.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting widows, Mary Anemo Ekankang, thanked the NGO and the two heroes in whose honour they received the donations as well as Pastor Joseph Ebiware based in Yenagoa for bringing smiles and hopes to them.