NGO floats online media, vows to curb fake news

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Sought and Help Initiative, has floated a news and media website through one of its brands, Goodwill Ambassadors of Nigeria.

Founder of the group, Ambassador Daniel Soetan, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: “Humanity TV is the first media organisation in the country that is dedicated to quality, independent reporting about what’s going right.”

Soetan, who vowed to curb fake news through the medium stated: “We are pioneering a media with vigorous and relevant journalism focused on progress, possibility, and solutions.

“Though it is a long standing opinion that media seem to be obsessed with negative news and while many have come to the defense of this opinion that good news is in short supply, we have seen an opportunity in this to make a difference.

“As a news website and a movement, we are changing this narrative. We’ll like to prove that it is not that good news is in short supply; it is the broadcasting and reporting of it that is not a style.

“Through our website and social media handles we shall report news, conduct interviews, create contents and cause interactions and engagements that will be a daily dose of hope for millions of readers and followers.”

Finding revealed media websites like Positive News and Good News media based in Spain and India are doing well with similar idea.

