NGO harps on fraud-free tax regime in Kano

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Tax Justice and Governance Platform, has stressed the need for a foul-free tax regime in Kano, stating that it was “the best mechanism for ensuring justice in the way tax was being collected from individuals and corporate tax payers.”

The organisation noted this in a press statement in Kano Friday.

Its Kano state coordinator, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Yahaya, said there was the need for individuals and corporate tax payers to know their respective rights in tax payment to avoid pitfalls.

He said introducing an effective mechanism in tax payment and collection had become absolutely imperative.

Yahaya added that there were laws put on ground with regards to taxation and how tax was to be collected and that tax payers were supposed to be sensitised on their responsibility.

“We have in recent time conducted a comprehensive survey on tax perception in three local government areas of Kano which include; Rano, Gwarzo and Gezawa, in order to gauge the perception of the people living in the three local government areas. We want people to know what they are paying and what the government is doing with the money,” he said.