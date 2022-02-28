NGO harps on girl-child education in nation building 

An NGO, Mbegir Humanitarian Initiative, has underscored the role of girl child education in nation building.

Chief executive officer of the organisation, Mrs. Rahab Elisha, stated this while flagging off a literacy advocacy campaign for all the girls in secondary schools in Nasarawa state, held at the Government Secondary School Garaku in Kokona LGA of Nasarawa state over the weekend.

Rahab Elisha stated the group is a strictly humanitarian body designed to reach out to the society and to teach young girls on how to take care of themselves against any form of maltreatment and misconducts.

Also speaking, the executive director of the initiative, who is a lecturer with the Nasarawa State University Keffi, Mr. Edia Paul, opined that girls’ education goes beyond getting them enlisted in school to ensuring that they learn and feel safe while in school.

Corroborating the idea of Mbegir Humanitarian Initiative, the founder of Gafsal Girl Emancipation and Literacy Foundation based in Keffi, Mrs. Hajara Mohammed, called on the authority concerned to take the issue of girl child education seriously by supporting their organisations with tools to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the young girls in the society.

Students of Government Girl Secondary School, Garaku, Fortunate Elisha and Rachael Luka, commended the organisers of the event, saying it would make them to reposition to develop better life style.