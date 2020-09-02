NGO laments Yobe communities attitude towards projects sustainability

Saving One Million Lives Programme for Result (SMOL P for R), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has lamented some of the non challant attitudes of some beneficiary communities of the various projects it is implementing in Yobe state.

State Programme Manager SMOL P for R, Dr. Babagana Abba, expressed concern while receiving an NGO, Spotlight for Transparency and Accountability Initiative which paid him a courtesy visit in Damaturu.

Abba said SMOL P for R had been implementing various projects for the benefit of the citizens of the state which include procurements and civil works.

He further explained that benefiting communities were exhibiting attitudes of negligence over such projects cited in their communities.

“Our people are very negligent. They never take the issue of ownership of projects brought to their communities.”

“You are the beneficiaries, so it is your responsibility to secure protect the projects by the means within your disposal.”, he added.

He said there should be community development committees which should comprise community leaders, members and staff of health facility for better sustenance.

“Such committees should know about drugs, medical consumables, vaccines, infrastructural issues and also to monitor the presence and absence of health workers in the facility”, Abba advised.

He commended Spotlight for Transparency and Accountability Initiative for complementing the efforts of the state government’s monitoring and evaluation unit.

the State Lead for Spotlight Initiative Yobe State, Mu’azu Alhaji Modu, commended SMOL P for R for being transparent and accountable in its activities.

He said they started tracking SMOL P for R projects in the state since April, 2020 to ensure transparency, accountability and community inclusion.

He said they had so far visited visited and monitored several projects in three local government areas in Yobe state Fika, Nangere, Tarmuwa and Yusufari.

Midu also noted that 90 per cent of the projects visited were going on satisfactorily with few observations in some projects.