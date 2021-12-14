NGO launches housing estates for widows

An international non-governmental organization known as The Mighty One Empowerment Foundation (TEMOEFA) has inaugurated the executives of 13 chapters of the National Association of Nigerian Widows (NANIWO) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The founder of the NGO, Professor Barika D. Saro-Laka, who is also the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Representative of the State of Birland to the United Nations, also used the event to launch NANIWO Mini Widows’ Estates Abuja to be spread across the six Area Councils of the FCT.

Those inaugurated at the national level were Mrs. Blessing Abu as the National President and Mrs. Bunmi E. Oyealao as Deputy National President. Chapter coordinators inaugurated include Ngozi Ezekweghi (Jikwoyi), Helen Sunday (Dei-Dei), Juliana G. Ukwueze (Kurudu), Asabe C. Yohana (Mpape), Lucy Godwin (Nyanya), Omolara Alamu (Jabi), Hannatu Godwin (Karu), Temitope Adebayo (Dutse-Alhaji), Iya Iliya (Garki), Mary Ajiboye (Kubwa), Lydia Egbutah (Gishiri), Hajiya Nafisat Shuaibu (Bwari), and Nike F. Phillips (Lugbe).

Speaking further, he said the housing project is to be executed by partnership while each widow would get two-bed room houses.

Saro-Laka explained that the NANIWO Mini Widows’ Estate Project would be implemented under the cooperative system and run by NANIWO Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited.

The event also witnessed the launching of the NANIWO 2020 Calendar and distribution of food items to widows as well as special prayers for the continuous success and protection of all the awardees and organizers of the event.

Icons of vulnerable empowerment and global development that were honoured at the historic and multiple event included Barrister Mrs. Christy Haruna of RCCG, Amb. Smart Madu Ajaja of Nightingale Radio, USA; Chief John Kennedy Opara, former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Dr. Mrs. Titilayo Christiana Onyia of Atinulex, Pastor Joe Ebiware of Rehoboth Empowerment Foundation, Guinean Embassy in Nigeria, Rev. Baribeera G. Gbiu of Friends of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Africa as well as His Excellency, Col. Mamady Doumbaoya, Military President of the Republic of Guinea.

