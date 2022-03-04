NGO launches mental health book, preaches more advocacies

A Non-governmental Organisation, Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative (MHEI), Thursday, restated its resolve to concertedly alongside other stakeholders build a mentally healthy society for the adolescents in the country.

The President and Founder of MHEI, Mr Zion Ameh Abba, gave the assurance in Abuja during a book launch titled; ‘Adolescent Mental Health Handbook’.

The book launch which coincided with March 3rd is in commemoration of the ‘World Book Day’ being celebrated globally today.

The book is with the collaboration from the Federal Ministry of health, secondary school education board, Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria, Psychologists Association of Nigeria and other mental advocacy NGOs in Nigeria.

Medical Doctors, Mental health advocates, counselors, Pharmacists and Volunteers all gave their goodwill messages at the occasion.

While giving a speech at the launch, Abba who doubles as the Convener, Africa Mental Health Reforms Consortium (AMHEC) noted that the birth of the hand book premised on current reality drawn around the corridor of mental health challenge among the adolescent population.

He said, “The issue around mental health, drug misuse has not only affected the younger population but has impacted and had a spectrum of impact in their immediate family, extended family and the society at large.

“This book is targeted at our adolescent population and to add our voice to advocacy in the global community such that our people will understand that the reading culture must be upheld,” he said.

Mandate Health Empowerment Initiatives have had numerous experiences with teenagers and as has come to notice that most societal problems is hinged around them, saying if we are going to face stable society, so this handbook can be used across schools in Nigeria to have a clue on the peculiar mental health challenges of teenagers.

Also speaking, Chairman Board of Directors, MHEI, Professor Andrew Zamani, described the book as an adolescent mental health capacity building project, saying it would aid psycho-social care and mental health support and strategy to mitigate mental health among the younger population.

In her own remarks, a special guest, Chief Ambassador Comfort Haruna Wakani, who is also the Chief launcher at the occasion hailed the initiative of the publisher, adding; “The younger generation needs support especially when going through mental and psychological stress.”