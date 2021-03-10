NGO, NUJ urge media to advocate women’s involvement in peace, security

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), known as the Alert and the Bauchi state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists () have charged the to advocate women’s involvement in peace building and security promotion.
The two organisations gave the during a workshop for 30 selected journalists organised by the state implementation committee on women’s peace and security with support from Alert held at the state secretariat.


State manager, Alert, Jennifer Dashe, said the aim of the training for practitioners was to enlighten them on the subject matter so that they can educate the stakeholders and general public.
She noted that the training would focus on the overview of the Bauchi 2021-2024 drafted state Action Plan on women, peace and security.
According to her, there is low participation of women in decision making concerning peace and security adding that it was unfortunate that among all the 31 lawmakers in the state house of assembly at present, none is a woman.
“Female nominees as commissioners in the state is 5 percent, only 6.4 percent of senior officers in Bauchi state command are females with 4.2 percent of officer cadre in NSCDC while there are only 4.2 percent female permanent secretaries and 28 percent female high court judges and magistrates.


“The implementation of the in Bauchi state has been successful so far because this is the last lap of the ,” she said.
Also speaking, the state chairman Umar Sa’id reiterated the commitment of the union to equip members with all the required knowledge to serve humanity.


He opined that the training would encourage his members to not only the activities of women but will equip them to bring out the ingredients on the need for women to be part of the process of peace resolution, decision making in the state.

